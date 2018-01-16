Here’s Where to Get Limited-Edition Balenciaga Pieces

Balenciaga is bringing its pantashoes (pants that are also shoes, for the uninitiated) to an exclusive capsule collection for Net-a-Porter. The boundary-pushing brand, led by Demna Gvasalia, designed 53 pieces ranging from dresses to aluminum bags for the online retailer’s women’s selection that will drop on January 22. Their brother site, Mr. Porter, will have an exclusive collection of 34 pieces, mostly outerwear and sneakers. The campaign images show off the collection in the Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter offices and were shot by Johnny Dufort and styled by Lotta Volkova. Hypebeasts, make a calendar reminder for January 22.