23 mins ago

Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham Have Broken Up

They were together for over five years.

7:24 p.m.

Tessa Thompson Says Lena Dunham Wasn’t Involved in ‘Time’s Up’

“Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months.”

6:23 p.m.

Fake News Jeans for the Fake News Awards Red Carpet

Order now — the trending item is quickly selling out.

6:19 p.m.

Kanye Emailed Kim a Memo About Wearing Tiny Glasses

“You cannot wear big glasses anymore,” he wrote.

5:57 p.m.

This Hi-Tech Nail Art Might Prevent Skin Cancer

Coming to a drugstore near you.

5:52 p.m.

John Mayer Discovers the Best and Worst Way to Eat Mini Oreos

“I’ve learned a lot from putting cookies in milk.”

5:41 p.m.

No One Had More Fun at the Golden Globes Than Mariah Carey

First she met Meryl Streep, and then she was the star of the after-party.

5:29 p.m.

Who’s the Healthiest Kardashian Sister?

Surely the “health test” from this week’s episode will provide a definitive answer.

5:28 p.m.

Trump’s Communications Team Has a Full-Time Makeup Artist

All thanks to the Mooch.

5:16 p.m.

Bella Thorne Shares Her Own #TimesUp Story on Twitter

“I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person.”

4:14 p.m.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Women’s March

From the details about the marches across the country (and in NYC) to what you should wear and bring to the events.

3:50 p.m.

You Won’t Be Able to Smoke Weed at Coachella, Even Though It’s Technically Legal

Coachella giveth and Coachella taketh away.

3:44 p.m.

The Best Expensive Looking Lingerie Under $30

Treat yourself to something pretty.

3:41 p.m.

This H&M Sweatshirt Is So Offensive

Celebrities are calling out the brand for the racist design.

3:25 p.m.

Versace Calls American Crime Story a ‘Work of Fiction’

The brand released a statement on FX’s new show The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

3:09 p.m.

‘Diversity Memo’ Dude Sues Google for Discriminating Against White Men

James Damore alleges Google is singling out and terminating conservative Caucasian men.

2:57 p.m.

This Trump Nominee’s Company Tested Erectile Dysfunction Meds on Kids

A fun fact about Alex Azar’s past.

2:43 p.m.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Are So Freakin’ Excited to Be Co-Hosts!

They had a ladies’ night to celebrate their first week hosting together.

1:59 p.m.

You Can Find Sexy, Pretty, Curvy Lingerie for Under $100

Date-night ready finds in sizes 12 and up.

1:56 p.m.

Here’s What Meghan Markle’s Dad Said About Prince Harry (at a Convenience Store)

“I love my daughter very much — Harry’s a gentleman.”