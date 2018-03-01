Bernie Sanders Had an Extremely Chill New Year’s Eve Dinner

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Bernie Sanders has established himself as a pretty no-nonsense guy, from his public appearances to his policies to his fashion sense. His New Year’s Eve dinner plans also managed to be remarkably on brand.

Sanders had to be in New York City to swear in Bill de Blasio in for his second term as mayor on January 1. The day before, per “Page Six,” the Vermont senator and wife Jane ate dinner at Clinton Hall, a downtown beer and food hall. They were seen eating chicken wings, coffee, and tea — at 4:30 p.m., and reportedly only paid $16. The two later watched the ball drop in Times Square, with Bernie wearing his signature green parka.

Let this be your inspiration for both low-key New Year’s Eve dinners and outfits going forward.