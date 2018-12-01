How to Wear a Pantsuit Like a Pop Star

Dua Lipa’s video for “IDGAF,” which dropped today, might be the best advertisement for pantsuits ever made. The 22-year-old singer dances with two crews of women: one in purple suits, one in red. Their pants are flowy, their blazers are sharp, their tops are cropped, and everyone looks extremely cool in a way that you could mostly replicate for work. (You’d probably have to leave the abs at home, though.)

If the video made you realize there’s a pantsuit-shaped hole in your own closet, scroll down for seven you can buy right now, from a more slim-cut silver number to a red one like the ones in the video.

Under $50

Boohoo Suit
Boohoo Suit
$43 at ASOS

Under $100

Fitted Blazer
Fitted Blazer
$35 at H&M
Suit Pants
$30 at H&M
Topshop Metallic Suit
Topshop Metallic Suit
$95 at Topshop

Under $150

Topshop Blazer
Topshop Blazer
$65 at Topshop
Topshop Pants
$50 at Topshop
Pinstripe Blazer
Pinstripe Blazer
$60 at Mango
Pinstripe Pants
$60 at Mango

Under $200

Suit Blazer
Suit Blazer
$100 at Mango
Red Pants
$80 at Mango

Under $250

Topshop Double-Breasted Suit
Topshop Double-Breasted Suit
$220 at Topshop

