This Sale Will Snap You Out of Your Sad Winter Sweater Phase

Because you can dream about bare-leg weather right?

It’s winter and most of the East Coast is stuck in a bomb cyclone so for the past few weeks your outfits have consisted of solely practical things. You’re definitely suffering from sweater fatigue — the feeling when you cannot possibly bear to wear another thick knit for the sake of warmth. Us too, which is why Need Supply’s sale is just the cure.

The site added new markdowns of up to 50 percent off on plenty of clothes, but we’re choosing to focus on anything but sweaters. Some of our favorite finds? Ganni’s leopard slip dress, fancy jacquard kicks from Vans, and a chic jumpsuit from Baserange will serve you very well once the weather thaws. (And if you want more cuddly stuff, there’s that too.)

Scroll on to shop all of our favorite picks from the winter sale.

Original Price: $75

Vault by Vans Jacquard LX Sneakers
Sale Price: $41 (45% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $105

Ganni Capella Mesh Top
Sale Price: $74 (30% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $115

Stelen Striped Jumpsuit
Sale Price: $81 (30% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $190

Baserange Cramer Pants
Sale Price: $105 (45% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $295

Just Female Umeda Dress
Sale Price: $161 (45% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $88

Farrow Sheer Blouse
Sale Price: $62 (30% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $315

Ganni Silk Strap Dress
Sale Price: $177 (44% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $88

Farrow Velvet Pants
Sale Price: $61 (31% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $220

Baserange Duffy Overalls
Sale Price: $121 (45% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $58

Stelen Ribbed Bodysuit
Original Price: $33 (43% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $108

Just Female Nolita Wrap Blouse
Sale Price: $57 (47% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $175

Just Female Brother Bag
Sale Price: $97 (45% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $58

Farrow Palomino Pants
Sale Price: $41 (29% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $145

C/Meo Collective Long Sleeved Top
Sale Price: $81 (44% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $78

Stelen Striped Shirt
Sale Price: $55 (30% off) at Need Supply

Original Price: $350

Rodebjer Nola Jacquard Pant
Sale Price: $193 (45% off) at Need Supply

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

