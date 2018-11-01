The Latest on the Cut

6:29 p.m.

Celebrating Mary J. Blige’s Most Stylish Moments

This is how you dress for the dancerie.

6:27 p.m.

Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth Is Reportedly Leaving Condé Nast

She reportedly announced her departure in an internal email to staffers Thursday afternoon.

6:05 p.m.

Elon Musk Says He Didn’t Realize He Was at a Sex Party

“His impression was that it was a corporate party with a costume theme.”

5:49 p.m.

Fashion Mourns Death of Street-Style Photographer Nabile Quenum

Remembering the Cut’s extraordinary street-style photographer.

5:46 p.m.

Issa Rae Is Reportedly the Latest Woman to Reject Drake

A source told E! she turned him down at the Golden Globes.

5:08 p.m.

Patty Hearst Is Not Happy About the New Projects on Her

She said one “is attempting to rewrite history and directly flies in the face of the present #MeToo movement.”

4:16 p.m.

Do You Like Under the Tuscan Sun? Drinking Wine? Take Up Pasta Making

I roll and I knead. I become a craftsman. I am the Geppetto of pasta.

4:03 p.m.

14 Cute Coats in Size 12 and Up

Trench coats, parkas, and more.

3:55 p.m.

Christie Brinkley Thinks Life Is Too Short to Ignore Cheese

The supermodel on aging, science, and mozzarella.

3:37 p.m.

Carrie Brownstein Is Turning Her Memoir Into a TV Show

Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl is becoming a half-hour sitcom.

3:22 p.m.

Your Favorite Reality-Star Host Is Now Selling Makeup

Arriving in stores March 15.

3:10 p.m.

4 Experts on How They Would Spend $60 at Sephora

The best matte lipstick, clear brow gel, and more.

2:48 p.m.

Here’s How Much Money Georgina Chapman Is Getting From Harvey Weinstein Divorce

It’s a lot more than we thought.

2:27 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Claims Some Women Want to Be Fat-Shamed

She says she asked her step-father to call her a fat-ass when she was trying to lose weight in law school.

2:09 p.m.

A Fluffy Orange Purse That Looks Surprisingly Polished

It lends a sense of humor to an all-black look.

2:06 p.m.

Do Medicinal Mushrooms Actually Work?

The magical health and beauty benefits of mushrooms.

2:06 p.m.

Against Side Hustles

Personal pleasure is what makes a hobby a hobby.

2:02 p.m.

Government Computer Users Have Reportedly Been Posting to a Revenge-Porn Site

According to a new investigation by the Daily Beast.

1:47 p.m.

Off White Launches Snowboarding Gear

For the chicest of athletes.

1:18 p.m.

Liam Neeson Is All for Fixing the Wage Gap, As Long As He Doesn’t Take a Pay Cut

Brave.