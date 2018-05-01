Here’s What You Should Shop for This Weekend

The worst of this week’s historic bomb cyclone isn’t quite over — going outside in this record cold will require multiple layers. Much like last weekend, it’s a cue to stay in and shop from the comfort of your toasty couch. Come, catch up on everything we’re craving this week, which includes workout clothes, closet organization ideas, warm clothes, and more.
Real Women-Approved Sports Bras
Reviews are almost always the best indicators of whether something actually works, especially with sports bras and these pass the test for best value and quality.
Cheap, Cute Workout Clothes
So you’ve finally signed up for that gym membership? Here’s everything you need to make your workouts look and feel great.
Closet Organization Ideas
Tired of an overflowing wardrobe? Check out our full list of recommendations here.
Warm Layers (On Sale!)
Most of Uniqlo’s Heattech range went on sale last week and while the big promotion has ended, and few pieces (like these leggings!) are still almost 50 percent off.
Sturdy Snow Boots
Good news: it’s not too late to get a pair of snow boots.
Cheery, Non-Sweaters
Sweater fatigue is real, so here’s a sale to perk you up from the dreary winter climate.
But Also, Sweaters Because You Need Them
Winter isn’t over yet so here are our favorite, work-appropriate knits under $100.
Designer Deals
Net-a-Porter’s crazy designer sale is still going strong with a lot of stock in one place. These are the chicest items still available and it includes this Proenza Schouler tote (which was also a street-style favorite last year).
Affordable Wedding Gowns for Every Bride
Got engaged recently and worrying about wedding costs? Here are the best budget-friendly gowns.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.