Here’s What You Should Shop for This Weekend

By
The worst of this week’s historic bomb cyclone isn’t quite over — going outside in this record cold will require multiple layers. Much like last weekend, it’s a cue to stay in and shop from the comfort of your toasty couch. Come, catch up on everything we’re craving this week, which includes workout clothes, closet organization ideas, warm clothes, and more.

Real Women-Approved Sports Bras

Reviews are almost always the best indicators of whether something actually works, especially with sports bras and these pass the test for best value and quality.

Icyzone Racerback Sports Bras
$14 at Amazon

Cheap, Cute Workout Clothes

So you’ve finally signed up for that gym membership? Here’s everything you need to make your workouts look and feel great.

Nike Dry Training Tee
$20 at Nordstrom

Closet Organization Ideas

Tired of an overflowing wardrobe? Check out our full list of recommendations here.

4” Dream Drawer Organizers
$15 at Amazon

Warm Layers (On Sale!)

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Most of Uniqlo’s Heattech range went on sale last week and while the big promotion has ended, and few pieces (like these leggings!) are still almost 50 percent off.

Uniqlo Heattech Leggings
Sale Price: $8 (47 percent off) at Uniqlo

Sturdy Snow Boots

Good news: it’s not too late to get a pair of snow boots.

The North Face Chilkat 400
$150 at Zappos

Cheery, Non-Sweaters

Sweater fatigue is real, so here’s a sale to perk you up from the dreary winter climate.

Just Female Nolita Wrap Blouse
Sale Price: $57 (47% off) at Need Supply

But Also, Sweaters Because You Need Them

Winter isn’t over yet so here are our favorite, work-appropriate knits under $100.

Puffy Sleeve Sweater
$65 at & Other Stories

Designer Deals

Net-a-Porter’s crazy designer sale is still going strong with a lot of stock in one place. These are the chicest items still available and it includes this Proenza Schouler tote (which was also a street-style favorite last year).

Proenza Schouler Hex Tote
Sale Price: $1,047 (30 percent off) at Net-a-Porter

Affordable Wedding Gowns for Every Bride

Got engaged recently and worrying about wedding costs? Here are the best budget-friendly gowns.

Joan Dress
$248 at Name of Love

