12:56 a.m.

Rihanna Wore 275,000 Crystals During Her Grammys Performance

And more of the show’s standout fashion moments.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Beyoncé Wears Glossier Just Like Us

You can afford everything she wore on her face to the Grammys.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Nikki Haley Sure Wasn’t Happy With This Grammys Bit

The U.N. Ambassador tweeted that the Grammys were “ruined.”

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Wait, Did Blue Ivy Just Tell Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Calm Down?

The exchange happened during Camila Cabello’s Grammys speech.

Yesterday at 10:39 p.m.

Watch Janelle Monáe’s Powerful Grammys Time’s Up Speech

“We come in peace, but we mean business.”

Yesterday at 10:20 p.m.

Watch Kesha’s Incredibly Moving Grammys Performance

The musician sang “Praying” with Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, and others.

Yesterday at 10:17 p.m.

Lady Gaga Was a Literal Sneakerhead at the Grammys

She wore a lace-up braid.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Every Fashion Moment That Made the Grammys Red Carpet Fun

From a Hot Topic homage to pantsuits.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Lana Del Rey Channels Old Hollywood With a Star Crown

She brought her own halo to the Grammys.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Report: Lorde Not Offered Solo Grammys Performance, But Her Male Nominees Were

As a result, she declined the opportunity to be part of a tribute.

Yesterday at 9:03 p.m.

The Funniest Tweets From This Year’s Grammys

“Chrissy Teigen’s face when John said they’re getting a Japanese toilet that washes your butt.”

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

Lorde Accessorized With a Matching Flask at This Year’s Grammys

Stylish and useful.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Editor Who Thinks Dating Is Easier Outside New York

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

A Photographer Who Captured American Style in the ’60s

William Eggleston has a new show at the Metropolitan Museum.

Yesterday at 7:29 p.m.

This Singer Wore a Pro-Life Dress to the Grammys

Complete with a picture of a fetus.

Yesterday at 7:07 p.m.

See All the 2018 Grammys Red-Carpet Looks

Updated live.

Yesterday at 10:54 a.m.

#TimesUp Movement Births a Special Deodorant for Perpetrator Men on SNL

Clever name, too.

Yesterday at 9:43 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Is the Topic at SNL’s Most Uncomfortable Dinner Party of All Time

It unfolds into a den of chaos.

1/27/2018 at 4:24 p.m.

Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 3 More Women

Now, eight women in total have accused Piven of various instances of sexual misconduct.

1/27/2018 at 3:24 p.m.

How to Get Nails and Brows Like Meghan Markle

Her salon is in London’s upscale Mayfair neighborhood.