Beyoncé Wears Glossier Just Like Us

Beyoncé thinks skin is in, just like everyone else who loves millennial pink skin-care brand, Glossier. At tonight’s Grammys, her makeup artist Sir John created her look using a mixture of Glossier and L’Oréal Paris products. Beyoncé is a L’Oréal Paris spokesmodel but after this, she might as well serve as an unofficial ambassador for Emily Weiss.
Her longtime makeup artist (who is also planning on starting his own line) used Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint, Cloud Paint, and Boy Brow. For the ultraviolet lips, he combined two shades of YSL Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Fuchsia Intime and Carmine Encounter. He also mixed it up, contouring with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing and Contour Kit, and highlighting with Glotion. And if Beyoncé is truly like us and gets the occasional pimple, there’s a Glossier product for that, too.