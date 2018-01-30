This Premiere Had the Best Red Carpet of the Year

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images

The dress code for the Black Panther movie premiere called for “royal attire,” and boy, did the actors step up. Red-carpet fashion can be predictable, but if everyone dressed this boldly at more premieres, the world would be a different, more beautiful place.

Many fans were thrilled to see actors embrace traditional African clothing — from Daniel Kaluuya in a kanzu (a traditional dress in Uganda) to David Oyelowo’s dashiki.

I mean look at them all wearing their traditional African clothes that we used to get bullied for at school on the red (purple) carpet for a World Premiere #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/aP27hlu2Kz — tobí akingbadé (@TobiRachel_) January 30, 2018

Angela Bassett stunned in a yellow fringe jumpsuit. All three of those elements (yellow! fringe! jumpsuit!) would be red-carpet statements on their own, but together they were a big risk — one that paid off beautifully. Lupita Nyong’o continued her penchant for dresses that move in a purple gown with a gold harness and gravity-defying hairdo. And Yara Shahidi, representing for Gen Z, chose a simple, sophisticated white dress with a colorful trim and tassels.

As for the men, they wore blazers and pants in various shades of green, purple, and gold. But the prize for best-dressed goes to either Donald Glover for his head-to-toe orange suit or Daniel Kaluuya and his kanzu.

Click through to see the best looks from the night. Oscar attendees: take note.