Cardi B Reportedly Lands Her First Movie Deal

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

Good news for movie-watchers: Regular, degular, schmegular Cardi B has reportedly signed her first film deal, according to TMZ.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper teased on Instagram earlier this month that she might have some exciting news coming up, writing, “My biggest dream might come true this month or next month … Crossing fingers … I talked about this a lot on interviews.” And now, while there aren’t really any details about the movie yet, TMZ reports Cardi B is set to start filming her role (whatever it may be!) in March.

Given that Cardi B is a natural on camera and undeniably beloved, this was definitely a smart move on Hollywood’s part.