Carolina Herrera’s Playfully Sweet Polka-Dot Dress

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Carolina Herrera’s most recent resort collection might be the cure for seasonal depression. Inspired by her flower gardens in Venezuela, Herrera used punchy, cheery botanical shades like marigold, cerulean, cherry red, and azalea pink. The standout is a long taffeta dress in turquoise blue covered in canary yellow spots. Its pouf shoulders nod to another era, but with its deep V-neckline and hidden pockets, it would look thoroughly modern paired with a flat sandal for a tour of the Central Park Conservatory Garden come spring.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.