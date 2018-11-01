Carrie Brownstein Is Turning Her Memoir Into a TV Show

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Portlandia’s eighth and final season premieres January 18, but thankfully Carrie Brownstein’s singular musical-comical sensibility won’t be absent from our TV screens for long.

According to Deadline, Brownstein will be adapting her memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl in the form of a half-hour Hulu pilot titled Search and Destroy. The book focused mainly on Brownstein’s experiences in the Pacific Northwest’s burgeoning ’90s feminist-punk scene and her rise through the music industry with her band Sleater-Kinney.

Brownstein is slated to write and direct the first episode, although she has no plans presently to star in the show. Here’s hoping there’s at least a cameo for Fred.