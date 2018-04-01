Photo: Chris Maddaloni / Contributor/© 2012 CQ Roll Call

Longtime CBS News employee and political director Steve Chaggaris was fired following allegations of “inappropriate behavior.”

The statement from CBS, per Variety, said, “In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated. As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately.” CBS News also recently terminated Charlie Rose following claims of sexual misconduct.

Chaggaris has not yet commented on his termination, and his Twitter account has been deleted.