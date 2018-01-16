Chanel’s New Makeup Collection Takes Inspiration From Italy

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Think of Naples and you may think of cheesy pizza and Elena Ferrante. But the city serves as inspiration for Chanel Beauty’s new collection, Neapolis: New City. Yellow nail polish, red lipstick, and emerald eye shadow are part of the 23-product collection directly inspired by the hometown of Lucia Pica, Chanel’s global creative makeup and color designer. Limited-edition shades include names like “L’Aristocratica” and “Parthenope,” a peachy nude lip gloss named after the ancient Greek city that is now part of Naples.

New to the brand, the “Poudre à Lèvres” product is a stand-out. It’s eye shadow — but for your lips, with a lip balm and a powdered-pigment duo. Makeup artists like to tap pigmented powder onto lipstick to create a jolt of bright color and a velvet-y texture (like the orange lip seen at Jason Wu’s spring 2017 show), and this allows you to replicate the trick at home. The limited-edition product comes in three red-and-pink shades and was used on Jessica Biel for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The collection, first introduced in an Italian villa in October, is available now on Chanel’s website.

