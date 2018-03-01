The 20 Best Cheap Sweaters for Work

By

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

Yeah, it’s cold and it’s not just limited to the time spent commuting. Even when the heat’s blasting there’s always a cold section of the office (namely, where you sit) and a silk blouse alone won’t cut it. Because being warm, stylish, and work-appropriate is possible without spending a ton, here are some great sweaters $100 and under. (And should you need extra protection, consider adding some layers too.)

See all of our favorite picks below.

The Pastel Pick

Muted happy colors like lilac, pale pink, and baby blue are exactly what you need to get through a dark winter.

Halogen Tie Bell Sleeve Sweater
$59 at Nordstrom

The Best Chunky Knit

A vibrant color balances out a cable knit so it doesn’t look like a bowl of oatmeal.

J.Crew Cable Knit Mock Neck Sweater
$90 at Nordstrom

The Boho Option

How do you make a cable-knit sweater less stuffy and preppy? Add fringed sleeves.

Farrow Mischa Sweater
$74 at Need Supply

The Most Versatile

For a cheap cashmere sweater, you can’t beat Everlane’s crew neck.

Everlane The Cashmere Crew
$100 at Everlane

The Layering Tool

Roomy enough for a shirt (or two) underneath.

Farrow Maya Sweater
$92 at Need Supply

The Most Cuddly

The texture on this will feel like a blanket swaddling your body.
Original Price: $88

BB Dakota Debra Sweater
Sale Price: $57 (35 percent off) at Shopbop

The Updated Tennis Sweater

The oversize fit and contrasting pattern are a nice alternative to basic black.

H&M Knit Sweater
$30 at H&M

The Dramatic One

Because you like people looking at your clothes.

& Other Stories Puffy Sleeve Sweater
$65 at & Other Stories

The Updated Classic

You can never have enough black turtlenecks.

& Other Stories High Neck Sweater
$65 at & Other Stories

The One for Petite Women

Use the strings to shorten the sleeves to your exact liking.

Stelen Irina Sweater in Heather Violet
$74 at Need Supply

When You’re Tired of Basics (But You Work in a Conservative Office)

A subtle bell sleeve is just trendy enough to fly in the workplace.

Vince Camuto Tipped Bell Sleeve Sweater
$45 at Nordstrom

When You’re Not Over Millennial Pink

If you still can’t get enough of the popular shade, here’s another one for your closet.

Madewell Northfield Mock Neck Sweater
$98 at Nordstrom

The Perfect Winter White

All the best things about a sweater (soft, roomy sleeves and a thick roll neck) can be found here.

Topshop Super Soft Ribbed Roll Neck Sweater
$75 at Topshop

The Nautical Option

For everyone that would rather be on a boat.
Original Price: $70

Mango Buttoned Striped Sweater
Sale Price: $40 (43 percent off) at Mango

The Fuzziest Option

Look super trendy without putting in any effort (and staying warm)

Farrow Rosanna Sweater
$84 at Need Supply

The Céline Knockoff

The best way to style it is exactly as it is on the website — slouchy, over a collared shirt and paired with wide-legged pants.

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater
$20 at H&M

The Colorful Option

Pair with neutral pants for a bit of ’80s flair.

Daisy Street Skinny Knit Sweater In Color Block Rainbow Stripe
$40 at ASOS

The Best Color Block

The grown-up version of a cheerleading sweater.

PrettyLittleThing Color Block Sweater
$40 at ASOS

When You Need Cashmere ASAP

We’ve written about this solid, affordable cashmere option before. It’s the perfect sweater when you’re in a pinch and don’t want to wait for a statement piece.

Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Slim-Fit V-Neck Sweater
$69 at Amazon

When You Need a Solid Basic

If you’re ordering some layering pieces on sale, you might as well throw in this marked down cashmere sweater too.
Original Price: $80

Uniqlo Women Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Sale Price: $60 (25 percent off) at Uniqlo

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission. 

Tags:

The 20 Best Cheap Sweaters for Work