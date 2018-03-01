The 20 Best Cheap Sweaters for Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.
Yeah, it’s cold and it’s not just limited to the time spent commuting. Even when the heat’s blasting there’s always a cold section of the office (namely, where you sit) and a silk blouse alone won’t cut it. Because being warm, stylish, and work-appropriate is possible without spending a ton, here are some great sweaters $100 and under. (And should you need extra protection, consider adding some layers too.)
See all of our favorite picks below.
The Pastel Pick
Muted happy colors like lilac, pale pink, and baby blue are exactly what you need to get through a dark winter.
The Best Chunky Knit
A vibrant color balances out a cable knit so it doesn’t look like a bowl of oatmeal.
The Boho Option
How do you make a cable-knit sweater less stuffy and preppy? Add fringed sleeves.
The Most Versatile
For a cheap cashmere sweater, you can’t beat Everlane’s crew neck.
The Layering Tool
Roomy enough for a shirt (or two) underneath.
The Most Cuddly
The texture on this will feel like a blanket swaddling your body.
Original Price: $88
The Updated Tennis Sweater
The oversize fit and contrasting pattern are a nice alternative to basic black.
The Dramatic One
Because you like people looking at your clothes.
The Updated Classic
You can never have enough black turtlenecks.
The One for Petite Women
Use the strings to shorten the sleeves to your exact liking.
When You’re Tired of Basics (But You Work in a Conservative Office)
A subtle bell sleeve is just trendy enough to fly in the workplace.
When You’re Not Over Millennial Pink
If you still can’t get enough of the popular shade, here’s another one for your closet.
The Perfect Winter White
All the best things about a sweater (soft, roomy sleeves and a thick roll neck) can be found here.
The Nautical Option
For everyone that would rather be on a boat.
Original Price: $70
The Fuzziest Option
Look super trendy without putting in any effort (and staying warm)
The Céline Knockoff
The best way to style it is exactly as it is on the website — slouchy, over a collared shirt and paired with wide-legged pants.
The Colorful Option
Pair with neutral pants for a bit of ’80s flair.
The Best Color Block
The grown-up version of a cheerleading sweater.
When You Need Cashmere ASAP
We’ve written about this solid, affordable cashmere option before. It’s the perfect sweater when you’re in a pinch and don’t want to wait for a statement piece.
When You Need a Solid Basic
If you’re ordering some layering pieces on sale, you might as well throw in this marked down cashmere sweater too.
Original Price: $80
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.