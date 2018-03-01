The 20 Best Cheap Sweaters for Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

Yeah, it’s cold and it’s not just limited to the time spent commuting. Even when the heat’s blasting there’s always a cold section of the office (namely, where you sit) and a silk blouse alone won’t cut it. Because being warm, stylish, and work-appropriate is possible without spending a ton, here are some great sweaters $100 and under. (And should you need extra protection, consider adding some layers too.)

See all of our favorite picks below.

The Pastel Pick

Muted happy colors like lilac, pale pink, and baby blue are exactly what you need to get through a dark winter. Halogen Tie Bell Sleeve Sweater $59 at Nordstrom

The Best Chunky Knit

The Boho Option

The Most Versatile

The Layering Tool

The Most Cuddly

The Updated Tennis Sweater

The Dramatic One

The Updated Classic

The One for Petite Women

When You’re Tired of Basics (But You Work in a Conservative Office)

When You’re Not Over Millennial Pink

The Perfect Winter White

The Nautical Option

The Fuzziest Option

The Céline Knockoff

The best way to style it is exactly as it is on the website — slouchy, over a collared shirt and paired with wide-legged pants. H&M Fine-Knit Sweater $20 at H&M

The Colorful Option

The Best Color Block

When You Need Cashmere ASAP

When You Need a Solid Basic

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.