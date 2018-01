Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine

Less than a month after turning the minimum age required to be a U.S. senator, Chelsea Manning has filed to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland, according to federal election filings reviewed by the Washington Post.

🚨 Per FEC filings, @xychelsea is running against Ben Cardin for Maryland Senate this year. https://t.co/MrQIs0Znzr pic.twitter.com/8Gw7vtVtc2 — David Pontious (@DavidPontious) January 13, 2018

As reported by the Post, she would be challenging Democrat Ben Cardin, who was first elected in 2007.

Manning has yet to respond to the Washington Post’s request for comment or address the filings on Twitter. This post will be updated as new details emerge.