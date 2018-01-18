This Lotion Will Keep Your Face Moisturized for 3 Days Straight

Photo: Clinique

Clinique is releasing a new gel cream (a “gleam,” perhaps?) that promises to keep your skin soft for 72 hours. An update on the brand’s cult product Clinique Moisture Surge, the new version has twice the amount of hydration (a 152-percent moisture boost, the brand brags).

The secret to only having to moisturize your face every three days is something called Auto-Replenishment Technology. It allegedly “locks in” hydration, using hyaluronic acid and aloe water to ensure that your skin never feels dry. The most obvious way to use it is on your face, but the brand claims you can also use it as a five-minute face mask, a cuticle cream, and a frizz tamer. It’s also non-acnegenic, and free of fragrance and oil.

The gel-cream is available at Sephora and despite being very new, already has over 150 five-star reviews, giving it true thirst-trap status.

