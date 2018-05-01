Photo: SCLA/VIMU/CPR/VM/BACKGRID

Consider this photo of Colin Farrell, 41, returning to his car after lunch to learn that he has earned a parking ticket. That face! According to TMZ, he was out with his girlfriend in Los Angeles on Wednesday and ran into the officer who issued the ticket as he discovered the bad news. Should celebrities get parking tickets? I think yes, if they park in bad spots. Their assistants are going to figure out what to do with them, anyway. Parking tickets are only an inconvenience for people who have to walk to the mailbox.

If you are curious, you can see photos of Farrell’s girlfriend here. He has apparently been dating her for two years, though as Lainey Gossip points out, the tabloids have been calling her a “mystery woman” this whole time. Now, TMZ is identifying her as a woman named Kelly McNamara. According to the Irish Mirror, she works on U2’s management team! Maybe she will pay for the parking ticket.