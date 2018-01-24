After infiltrating Sephora, ColourPop is making its foray into “luxe AF” makeup. The massive makeup brand, known for its inexpensive alternatives to high-end lipsticks, will launch 24 Lux Lipsticks at the end of the month. The brand took three months to develop the new product, but decided to halt production 45 days ago when they realized the first batch wasn’t up to their standards. The new formula is a marked improvement on the last.

The lipsticks come in colors like Ghosted (a medium rose), Foolish (a deep orange), and Friends (a true brown). All of the shades are vegan and contain a nourishing, allegedly anti-aging mix of pomegranate seed, açaí, and jojoba butter. The creamy matte formula are designed to not budge or make lips feel drained of all moisture. To truly embrace the luxe idea, the brand crafted rose gold tubes to house the products.

The $7 lipsticks launch on January 31 along with a limited-edition “vault” that contains every shade.