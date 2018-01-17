34 Time’s Up Dresses Will Be Auctioned Off on eBay

If you just couldn’t get enough of the Golden Globes’ red carpet funeral, you can now own a piece of sartorial history. Condé Nast and eBay have partnered to auction off 34 black dresses and tuxes that were worn at the Golden Globes. The funds will be donated to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.
“Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct,” Anna Wintour, Artistic Director of Condé Nast, said in a statement.
The outfits, donated by the designers, include Laura Dern’s Armani dress, Meryl Streep’s Vera Wang, and Kerry Washington’s Prabal Gurung. The full list is below, per a statement from Condé Nast. Three dresses will be sold via a “sweepstakes” model where people can donate $25 for a chance to win. Bargain hunters, set your calendars for Friday, January 19 at 9:00 a.m. EST, when the auction goes live.
Armani — Laura Dern
Balenciaga — Salma Hayek Pinault
Brandon Maxwell — Viola Davis
Brioni — Hugh Jackman
Calvin Klein — Sarah Paulson
Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe
Chloe — Isabelle Huppert
Diane von Furstenberg — Madeline Brewer
Dior — Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss
Dolce & Gabbana — Sarah Jessica Parker
Givenchy — Nicole Kidman
Gucci — Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya
Louis Vuitton — Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone
Marc Jacobs — Tracee Ellis Ross
Monse — Maggie Gyllenhaal
Prabal Gurung — Issa Rae, Kerry Washington
Prada — Diane Kruger
Oscar de la Renta — Greta Gerwig
Ralph Lauren — Shailene Woodley
Ralph & Russo — Penelope Cruz
Ronald Van Den Kemp — Emma Watson
Rosie Assoulin — Mandy Moore
Saint Laurent — Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz
Stella McCartney — Claire Foy
Tom Ford — Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris
Valentino — Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James
Vera Wang — Meryl Streep
Versace — Saorise Ronan
Zac Posen — Reese Witherspoon