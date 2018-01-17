34 Time’s Up Dresses Will Be Auctioned Off on eBay

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

If you just couldn’t get enough of the Golden Globes’ red carpet funeral, you can now own a piece of sartorial history. Condé Nast and eBay have partnered to auction off 34 black dresses and tuxes that were worn at the Golden Globes. The funds will be donated to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

“Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct,” Anna Wintour, Artistic Director of Condé Nast, said in a statement.

The outfits, donated by the designers, include Laura Dern’s Armani dress, Meryl Streep’s Vera Wang, and Kerry Washington’s Prabal Gurung. The full list is below, per a statement from Condé Nast. Three dresses will be sold via a “sweepstakes” model where people can donate $25 for a chance to win. Bargain hunters, set your calendars for Friday, January 19 at 9:00 a.m. EST, when the auction goes live.

Armani — Laura Dern

Balenciaga — Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell — Viola Davis

Brioni — Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein — Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe

Chloe — Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg — Madeline Brewer

Dior — Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana — Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy — Nicole Kidman

Gucci — Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya

Louis Vuitton — Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone

Marc Jacobs — Tracee Ellis Ross

Monse — Maggie Gyllenhaal

Prabal Gurung — Issa Rae, Kerry Washington

Prada — Diane Kruger

Oscar de la Renta — Greta Gerwig

Ralph Lauren — Shailene Woodley

Ralph & Russo — Penelope Cruz

Ronald Van Den Kemp — Emma Watson

Rosie Assoulin — Mandy Moore

Saint Laurent — Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz

Stella McCartney — Claire Foy

Tom Ford — Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris

Valentino — Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James

Vera Wang — Meryl Streep

Versace — Saorise Ronan

Zac Posen — Reese Witherspoon