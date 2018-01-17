34 Time’s Up Dresses Will Be Auctioned Off on eBay

Condé Nast Will Auction 34 Time’s Up Dresses on eBay

Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

If you just couldn’t get enough of the Golden Globes’ red carpet funeral, you can now own a piece of sartorial history. Condé Nast and eBay have partnered to auction off 34 black dresses and tuxes that were worn at the Golden Globes. The funds will be donated to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

“Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct,” Anna Wintour, Artistic Director of Condé Nast, said in a statement.

The outfits, donated by the designers, include Laura Dern’s Armani dress, Meryl Streep’s Vera Wang, and Kerry Washington’s Prabal Gurung. The full list is below, per a statement from Condé Nast. Three dresses will be sold via a “sweepstakes” model where people can donate $25 for a chance to win. Bargain hunters, set your calendars for Friday, January 19 at 9:00 a.m. EST, when the auction goes live.

Armani — Laura Dern


Balenciaga — Salma Hayek Pinault


Brandon Maxwell — Viola Davis


Brioni — Hugh Jackman


Calvin Klein — Sarah Paulson


Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe


Chloe — Isabelle Huppert


Diane von Furstenberg — Madeline Brewer


Dior — Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss


Dolce & Gabbana — Sarah Jessica Parker


Givenchy — Nicole Kidman


Gucci — Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya


Louis Vuitton — Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone


Marc Jacobs — Tracee Ellis Ross


Monse — Maggie Gyllenhaal


Prabal Gurung — Issa Rae, Kerry Washington


Prada — Diane Kruger


Oscar de la Renta — Greta Gerwig


Ralph Lauren — Shailene Woodley


Ralph & Russo — Penelope Cruz


Ronald Van Den Kemp — Emma Watson


Rosie Assoulin — Mandy Moore


Saint Laurent — Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz


Stella McCartney — Claire Foy


Tom Ford — Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris


Valentino — Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James


Vera Wang — Meryl Streep


Versace — Saorise Ronan


Zac Posen — Reese Witherspoon

