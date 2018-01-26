Why This Couple Got Married in a Bathroom

Photo: Courtesy of Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office

Love is patient, love is kind, and, sometimes, love means getting married in an actual bathroom.

Such is what recently happened with newlyweds Brian and Maria Schulz in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Now, the pair wasn’t planning a bathroom wedding (though that’s definitely something to consider if you’re looking for something that’ll stand out on your big day). But, while in the courthouse, Brian’s mom had an asthma attack and ended up in the women’s bathroom waiting for EMTs to come. If the couple postponed their wedding, they’d have to wait 45 days for another marriage license — so they just moved the whole affair into the bathroom, and the groom’s mom was able to witness the ceremony too.

Things didn’t go exactly as planned when a couple from Ocean Township recently visited the Monmouth County Courthouse... Posted by Monmouth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Let’s all raise a glass of hand sanitizer to the happy couple.