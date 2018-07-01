Debra Messing Slams E! for Catt Sadler Pay Gap … While Being Interviewed on E!

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

A few weeks ago, E! News correspondent, Catt Sadler, announced she was leaving the network after a decade of work, owing to a “massive” pay gap between herself and her male co-host Jason Kennedy. “How can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as him?” she wrote in a statement at the time. “Or at least come close?” Well, Debra Messing is fully apprised of Sadler’s situation, and went so far as to call out the network’s treatment of Sadler while on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony — while speaking with Giuliana Rancic on E!’s red carpet. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler, and we stand with her,” Messing said. “And that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.” Rancic didn’t respond to the slight.