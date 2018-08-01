The Democrats’ Mean Girls Joke Falls Embarrassingly Flat

Can the Democrats pull it together enough to take back the House and Senate in 2018 and beat Trump in 2020? Only time will tell. For now, they’re going hard on their strategy of … posting terrible memes.

In advance of the president’s trip to Camp David over the weekend, the Democrats’ official Twitter account sent out a doctored cover of the Mean Girls DVD featuring Trump, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell to their 1.4 million followers. The tagline? “Burning each other while they burn the American people.” (The original movie tagline is “Watch Your Back.”) They also rated it an “F” for “Failure to Govern.”

Should be a fun time at Camp David for Trump, McConnell, and Ryan this weekend! The only thing these guys burn more than each other is the American people with their reckless legislative agenda. pic.twitter.com/Zo09BEnzaL — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 6, 2018

Much like their other attempts at making culturally relevant jokes — like “Trumpublican Taxplan” written in the Stranger Things font for some reason — it fell flat. Not because we don’t all appreciate the beloved 2004 cinematic classic that is Mean Girls, but because it’s an embarrassing attempt at relevance and was perceived as both a waste of time and money:

Take this down please. Mean Girls? Burning each other? WTH? We have real work to do and this ain’t it! https://t.co/nZf3kr2bQd — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) January 8, 2018

NBD, your donor money goes to this stuff... — Nomiki Konst 🐴🦄🐴 (@NomikiKonst) January 8, 2018

Why don’t you all try being the adults & come up with some fresh ideas. And, figure out how to win the Electoral College. This BS isn’t going to anything — Bad Hombre (@bjmuniz1) January 8, 2018

you guys paid some consultants $500,000 to put this together, didn’t you? — INFIERNO GÜEY (@bornwithatail_) January 8, 2018

Don’t worry guys, maybe whatever Sopranos collage you’re workshopping is going to be the one that sticks.