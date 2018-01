If you’ve been looking for a pair of jeans, but without a crotch, back, or any pant legs, you’re in luck: Unravel Projects has designed this innovative new style. (The latest in many denim, uh, disruptions.)

First pointed out by the New York Post, it’s retailing for $405 and is technically called a “denim waist belt,” but let’s be real: it’s just a tiny pair of jeans missing most of its parts. Or a very, very short miniskirt.

At least it has pockets?