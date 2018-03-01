5 Popular Products From the Internet’s Largest Beauty Store

Dermstore, the digital Mall of America for beauty, attracts millions of shoppers a year with its frequent sales. Just last weekend the site released a list of its five most popular products in 2017. Follow along to find out which serums, creams, and tools came out on top.

The Best Oil Cleanser

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil.
This Japanese import is credited with kicking off the “double cleansing” craze stateside. The olive oil-based formula melts waterproof makeup in a flash, and it never dries out skin.

$28 at Dermstore

The Best Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46.
Hyaluronic acid amplifies this lightweight sunscreen so that it moisturizes while blocking harmful sun rays. It also dries clear, instead of a chalky white.

$33 at Dermstore

The Best Blowdryer

Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000.
Named “the best new hair dryer” by the Cut’s beauty director, Harry Josh’s petite machine is so powerful that you might not need a brush for smooth hair. Even better, it’s so quiet that you can actually carry on a conversation while the dryer’s in use.

$250 at Dermstore

The Best Serum

SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum.
Microscopic pieces of human tissue known as “fibroblast growth factors” fuel this skin-softening and smoothing serum. It may sound like a work of science fiction (or just gross), but scientific studies agree that the human goop softens the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, in addition to supporting collagen growth.

$281 at Dermstore

The Best Smooth-Skin Treatment

Sunday Riley Good Genes.
The Twittersphere’s favorite serum (seriously, search “Sunday Riley Good Genes”) happens to be a favorite at Dermstore, too. The treatment’s lactic acid is a gentler alternative to glycolic acid, and it delivers results worthy of the product’s name.

$158 at Dermstore

