Bella Hadid Is a Girl-Squad Leader in a New Video

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Despite the drama stirring in T.Swift’s squad, Dior is devotedly bringing girl groups back, in general. Bella Hadid is the star of the brand’s new beauty campaign (promoted as “Bella’s Girl Squad”) for Addict Lip Glow lipstick, an update on Dior’s classic lipstick that launched this month.

The campaign’s film, directed by Cass Bird, stars Hadid and three other models testing out the lipstick while playing backstage at a photo shoot. The lipstick tubes look like sparkly pink toys, in six new shades and three finishes, and are available at Dior and Sephora for $34. Colors include berry, coral, lilac, holographic purple, and matte raspberry. Get them before the rest of the cool kids do, and watch the video below.