Dippin’ Dots Announces New Cryogenics Company

Dippin’ Dots, the company that produces those small, colorful, ice cream pellets you find at theme parks, and Sean Spicer’s sworn nemesis, announced this week that it is launching Dippin’ Dots Cryogenics, a new company which will offer Dippin’ Dots’ patented freezing technology and equipment to other non–ice cream businesses.

According to USA Today, Dippin’ Dots has said it will sell customized versions of its stainless steel cryogenics machines to businesses in the pharmacy, agriculture, aquaculture, and animal feed industries.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from other industries willing to purchase our equipment, it’s all been word of mouth. They’ve solicited us,” said Stan Jones, the company’s chief development officer.

So does this mean it’s only a matter of time before Dippin’ Dots Cryogenics will preserve our dead bodies in flash-frozen ice cream until science can bring us back to life? Unfortunately, no. So far, the company is insistent that, despite their name, conserving corpses is not their goal.

“We’re comfortable with the name. I don’t know how (many people) would consider it more of the dead-bodies type of thing,” said Jones. “The market we’re trying to reach understands the cryogenic terminology the way we understand it — as a liquid refrigerant.”

Instead, he suggested the technology could be used to freeze probiotics for pet foods, cheese starter culture for dairy companies, or aloe vera for nutraceuticals.

In any case, it seems like Ol’ Spicey is going to have to reexamine some of his views.