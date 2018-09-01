On Monday night, President Donald Trump finally got to achieve his dream of standing during the national anthem at a football game. He even attempted to sing along, leaving some to question if he knew all of the words.

Trump was met with a mixture of cheers and boos when he got onto the field of the Georgia-Alabama football game in Atlanta. Standing with military officers, he then placed his hand over his heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” began to play. Trump sang along with some of the words — but not all, and of course people noticed.

Someone should teach Trump the old drag queen trick of repeatedly mouthing “watermelon” when you forget the words. pic.twitter.com/mNocb0Z1sG #NationalChampionship — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 9, 2018

Donald Trump looked like he was struggling with the words on the National Anthem for a min there pic.twitter.com/0q03Vt4w3e — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 9, 2018

It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating “applesauce” during the National Anthem. #NationalChampionship — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018

Donald Trump does not know the words to the National Anthem. I know I shouldn't be surprised by now, but goddamn...#NationalChampionship — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 9, 2018

Donald Trump pretending to know the words to the National Anthem https://t.co/RdFNs4QWfl — Mike T (@majtague) January 9, 2018

Hey, remembering things is tough.