Elena Ferrante Will Start Writing a Weekly Column

Elena Ferrante — the deeply beloved and deliberately mysterious Italian novelist — will write a weekly personal piece for the Guardian’s Weekend magazine. The author of the Neapolitan series is venturing into column-writing for the first time ever. Her first piece will be on first love, and subsequent columns will cover childhood, aging, and sex, according to the Guardian.

She called the new project “a bold, anxious exercise in writing.” Each piece will be published under her pseudonym and translated from Italian. For those who feared the author may never write again after being allegedly outed by an Italian journalist: She’s back. Weekly!