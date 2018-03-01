Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/ellenpage

2018 will surely bring a multitude of celebrity marriages, and the year’s kicking off with a nice one: actress Ellen Page announced that she tied the knot with dancer Emma Portner.

Page posted a few photos to announce the news, writing “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner.” (Her rep also confirmed the news to People.)

Portner posted a similar gram of her own, with the caption “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

Page, 30, and Portner, 22, were first seen together in summer 2017. Congrats to the happy couple!