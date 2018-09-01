Emily Ratajkowski Announced Her New Job

Emily Ratajkowski, model, designer, and spaghetti connoisseur, is the new face of hair brand Kérastase. She announced her new title on Instagram last night with a campaign image shot by Inez and Vinoodh. Unsurprisingly, her hair was voluminous and luscious.

But true to form, Ratajkowski made the announcement into a statement, writing: “Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity. So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official ! Welcome good hair days!”

However, not everyone is loving Ratajkowski’s assertion that hair is a “fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity.” Some commenters on her post have pointed out that some women either choose to shave their heads, or lose their hair due to medical conditions.

One user wrote, “‘Fundamental’? This is so insensitive. Lucky for you, you have it to spare, unlike those that have auto immune disorders that cause them to lose their hair in chunks, women w/ PCOS, women battling cancer in chemo, women w/ alopecia, just to name a few.”

In an interview with Elle, Ratajkowski leaned into the feminism behind her campaign. “Feminism is about the choices we make, and the freedom we have to make personal choices without judgement or retribution. For some people, their hair isn’t important to them, and that’s a totally respectful stance. I would never judge someone who feels that way.”