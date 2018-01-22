On Monday, 15-year-old Emma Ann Miller testified in the sentencing hearing hearing of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 women and girls. Speaking alongside her mother in the courthouse, Miller said her family is still getting billed for the appointments during which she was sexually assaulted by Nassar.

As Deadspin reports, Miller testified that she had known Nassar her entire life and once viewed him as a male role model and friend. Miller also explained that Nassar sexually abused her while he was treating her at a Michigan State University clinic.

Per Deadspin:

One of the most appalling details in Miller’s statement was when she said that MSU sports medicine clinic is still trying to charge her for her visits to Nassar. “My mom is still getting billed for appointments where I was sexually assaulted,” she said in her statement.

#LarryNassar - Emma Ann Miller to MSU: "I'm 15 and I'm not afraid of you. " pic.twitter.com/eCbPNAfC27 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) January 22, 2018

Miller further explained that the last “treatment” she received from Nassar was in August 2016, one week before he was suspended. Given that a criminal sexual-assault complaint was filed against Nassar with MSU police that same month, Deadspin notes that Miller may have been the last child to be assaulted by the former doctor.