Emma Roberts Bravely Brings Back the Micro-Bang

Emma Roberts has boldly proved that Jim Carrey–esque bangs can still be worthy of a Hollywood starlet. The American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress paired the bowl-cut chic hairdo with a simple white dress and pared-down makeup last night at the Critics’ Choice Award. She posted a photo with her boyfriend, Evan Peters, captioned, “He got nominated. I got bangs.”
Roberts had previously worn her hair in a blonde crop. It’s a lot of look, and plenty of people on Twitter were not fans.
If she’s bothered by the naysayers, Roberts can commiserate with Beyoncé. She’s in good company.