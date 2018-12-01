Emma Roberts Bravely Brings Back the Micro-Bang

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Roberts has boldly proved that Jim Carrey–esque bangs can still be worthy of a Hollywood starlet. The American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress paired the bowl-cut chic hairdo with a simple white dress and pared-down makeup last night at the Critics’ Choice Award. She posted a photo with her boyfriend, Evan Peters, captioned, “He got nominated. I got bangs.”

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Roberts had previously worn her hair in a blonde crop. It’s a lot of look, and plenty of people on Twitter were not fans.

Emma Roberts new haircut is like what everyone is afraid they’ll look like if they get bangs — k 💌 (@pradapremiere) January 12, 2018

Emma Roberts is me when I lock myself in the bathroom at 3am and emotionally cut my hair pic.twitter.com/Sd5bKEyjWO — Joseph• (@Josephcainn_) January 12, 2018

If she’s bothered by the naysayers, Roberts can commiserate with Beyoncé. She’s in good company.