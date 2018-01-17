Eric Trump Says That His Father Only Sees Green

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Following reports that President Donald Trump called El Salvador, Haiti, and various African nations “shitholes” — along with uh, a lot of other stuff he’s said in the past — he’s been widely called a racist. So Eric Trump, the middle-est middle child to ever be, was tasked with defending his honor on Fox & Friends.

“My father sees one color — green,” he claimed, which is probably something his dad should get checked out. “That’s all he cares about, he cares about the economy. Right? He does not see race. He’s the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life.”

This comes a few days after Trump himself insisted once again that he is, in fact, “the least racist person.”