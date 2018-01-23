10 Years of Research Went Into These New Skin-Care Products

Photo: PGSJNStart~:1008355?:PGSJNEnd!PGSCNStart~:E2013?:PGSCNEnd/Estée Lauder

Makeup and skin-care O.G. Estée Lauder is releasing a moisturizing duo that will turn back the collagen-dwindling hands of time. After ten years of research, the brand developed the new Perfectionist Pro collection, which it says can plump and firm skin in as little as three days.

The collection includes the Rapid Firm + Lift Treatment Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, which purportedly allows skin to naturally repair itself. The collagen-producing formula was designed to create more of the protein that makes skin elastic and look youthful. In lab studies, skin looked refreshed within three days of using the treatment. After two weeks, the brand reports that skin appeared visibly plumped and lifted by 49 percent.

The Instant Wrinkle Filler Tri-Polymer Blend also promises fast results. The concentrated wrinkle filler delivers intense moisture and filling spheres to decrease the look of fine lines and with repeated use, also helps skin increase collagen production and promote cell turnover.

The Perfectionist Pro products are available at Sephora.

