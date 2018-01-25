These Work Pants Already Have a 12,000-Person Wait List

Photo: Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane knows how to get customers to crave what they’re selling — from blazers, to puffer coats, to kitten heels (see image above). Today, they released their version of work pants to a wait list of 12,000 eager customers. If its popularity isn’t enough to sway you, maybe the price will — they’re only $50 and come in colors like navy, ochre, black, gray, and green. Plus they come in both ankle and regular lengths, depending how you like your inseam.

Everlane, the brand that’s build itself up on radical transparency, says on its site that the “true cost” of the pants is only $21, but traditional retail would sell it for $105. So basically, it’s a bargain for a quality, versatile piece. Snatch them up before the wait list is back.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.