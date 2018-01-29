Beyoncé Makes a Convincing Argument for Bringing Back Hats

Photo: Christopher Polk / Staff/2018 Getty Images

While it would’ve been a big ask to try and upstage last year’s goddess look, Beyoncé did prove this Grammys weekend that hats are undeniably back.

Let’s start with her outfit for the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, where Jay-Z was honored. Her leg-baring dress (custom-made by Azzi & Osta), smooth old-Hollywood waves, and fishnets already gave the look a Parisian vibe, but then she went and topped it with a leather beret by Eugenia Kim. A leather beret! A year after they made an appearance on the French runways, Beyoncé has officially stamped berets with a seal of approval.

She wore a second hat during the Grammys, this time an oversized fascinator. (Royal wedding attendees, take note.) Her look, styled by Marni Senofonte, was inspired by the Black Panthers. The designer, Nicolas Jebran, told Vogue that Beyoncé’s velvet dress took over 100 hours to make. In the midst of all that glamour, she proved that she’s #relatable by wearing Glossier. Just like us!

Her only non-hatted look for the weekend was at the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch. But don’t worry, she still wore a custom gown by Ralph & Russo. You may be wondering: Bey, where are the trendy accessories? Don’t worry. She wore tiny sunglasses.