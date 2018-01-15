Isabella Rossellini Defends Bruce Weber Amid Sexual-Misconduct Claims

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Stringer/2017 Getty Images

After nearly 30 male models accused fashion photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of sexual exploitation in a New York Times report, many industry insiders, including Anna Wintour, have severed ties with the distinguished photographers. However, some are coming to their defense.

Actress Isabella Rossellini, known for her roles in Blue Velvet and Death Becomes Her, posted a lengthy tribute to Weber over the weekend. ﻿Unlike Weber’s accusers in the New York Times report, Rossellini is not a male model. But she wrote that Weber has always been “a joy” and she does not mean to “invalidate” anyone else’s experiences.

Just last month, Weber was sued by a model for inappropriate touching. Former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington came under fire when she posted a friendly Instagram with Weber, which she deleted after the internet backlash.

Mario Testino also has his supporters. Hairstylist Christiaan Houtenbos posted a (now-deleted) statement on Instagram reading, “Mario Testino is not a sexual predator.” Diet Prada, Instagram’s fashion police, reposted it to its Instagram story highlight, titled “SMH.”