Rogue One’s Rebel Heroine Is the New Face of a Beauty Brand

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Jyn Erso’s face has a new job. Cle De Peau Beauté, the Japanese luxury brand responsible for one of the best undereye concealers of all time, has signed actress Felicity Jones as their new face.

“I am honored to be partnering with Clé de Peau Beauté on relaunching this brilliant luxury brand to the world. There is such personality and intelligence behind the brand and products,” Jones said in a press statement. This is her second beauty role, her first being the face of Dolce & Gabbana cosmetics. She appears in ads for the brand including her first TV ad and mini-film in which she waxes poetically about beauty and glowiness. Click to watch Jones walk in slo-mo and talk about how she “draw[s] beauty radiantly.”