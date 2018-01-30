Female Musicians Hit Back at Grammy President Who Told Them to ‘Step Up’

After only one woman went home with a solo televised Grammy (congrats Alessia Cara, best new artist), the Recording Academy president Neil Portnow gave a controversial quote to Variety saying women need to, “step up because I think they would be welcome.”
Hell hath no fury like women who have stepped up through months of Harvey Weinstein fall out, #MeToo, and months of sexual-misconduct revelations. P!nk, a three-time Grammy winner and 19-time nominee, shared a note on Twitter reading, “Women in music don’t need to step up — women have been stepping up since the beginning of time.”
Her peers rallied behind her.
Sheryl Crow, a nine-time Grammy winner herself, proposed the solution of bringing back male and female categories. Not the best idea for non-gender-confirming musicians, but good brainstorming, Sheryl.