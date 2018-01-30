Female Musicians Hit Back at Grammy President Who Told Them to ‘Step Up’

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

After only one woman went home with a solo televised Grammy (congrats Alessia Cara, best new artist), the Recording Academy president Neil Portnow gave a controversial quote to Variety saying women need to, “step up because I think they would be welcome.”

Hell hath no fury like women who have stepped up through months of Harvey Weinstein fall out, #MeToo, and months of sexual-misconduct revelations. P!nk, a three-time Grammy winner and 19-time nominee, shared a note on Twitter reading, “Women in music don’t need to step up — women have been stepping up since the beginning of time.”

Her peers rallied behind her.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Another powerful woman, leading by example. We ALL have a responsibility to call out the absurd lack of equality everywhere we see it. I'm proud of ALL the women making incredible art in the face of continual resistance. ✊🏻

P.s VH1 Divas Live. https://t.co/RDmB7zRfId — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 30, 2018

Neil’s comment was absurd. Female artists came HARD in 2017. But the nominees are selected by peers and their opinion of the music. Which means it’s a conversation about the standards of which the ENTIRE INDUSTRY expects women to uphold. — h (@halsey) January 30, 2018

Maybe it’s nepotism and our opinion / votes don’t actually matter. Maybe it’s selected by the Grammy board members in the end. Maybe it’s all a sham. I just really wish I got to see justice and fairness and ONE woman winning a televised award is bullshit. — h (@halsey) January 30, 2018

Well. At least the music industry is consistent across North America in putting the blame on women for not being nominated. https://t.co/wdaDorqZy0 — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) January 29, 2018

Sheryl Crow, a nine-time Grammy winner herself, proposed the solution of bringing back male and female categories. Not the best idea for non-gender-confirming musicians, but good brainstorming, Sheryl.