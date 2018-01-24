Photo: Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images

Female journalists covering Vice-President Mike Pence’s Tuesday visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem found themselves unable to fully report on the event, as they were apparently blocked from seeing anything that was going on.

As Time reports, visitors to the Western Wall in Jerusalem are usually segregated by gender. Yet, during past media events, women reporters have at least been given a spot from which they can actually view what’s going on. That was the case during President Donald Trump’s May visit to the sacred site: Female journalists couldn’t hear what was happening (because they were sequestered), but they could at least see the action.

But during Pence’s Tuesday visit, female reporters were relegated to a fenced-off area — with a view that was blocked by scaffolding and the men’s platform, according to The Guardian. After complaints, Pence’s staff removed an awning so that they could stand on chairs to see over top of men’s heads and equipment. But that apparently was no help:

When it's a bit hard to do your job / women journalists forced to stand behind the men at the separation fence at the western wall for Mike Pence's visit #PenceInIsrael #PenceFence pic.twitter.com/IsXbJ0jTi5 — Ariane Ménage (@ariane_menage) January 23, 2018

As Vice President Pence visits the Western Wall, male journalists are given the front-row spots. Female journalists are standing in the very back, standing on chairs to try to see over all of the guys. pic.twitter.com/K3tnABSUnv — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) January 23, 2018

The entire male press pool has their back to us, careless & free and don’t give a damn on the separation #PenceFence pic.twitter.com/yRLUsQUO7X — Tal Schneider (@talschneider) January 23, 2018

Journalist Tal Schneider, who covers politics and diplomacy for the Hebrew-language Globes newspaper, tweeted a photo of her obstructed view (which had been given the hashtag #PenceFence). She wrote, “[I]f you are a male you can do your work and get the best front seat and if you are a second class citizen as I am, this is what we see & report.”

Follow me for a “clear” shot of the @VP visit to the western wall where if you are a male you can do your work and get the best front seat and if you are a second class citizen as I am, this is what we see & report pic.twitter.com/CN1rBzFMmO — Tal Schneider (@talschneider) January 23, 2018

The Guardian notes that Schneider told AFP that Pence’s staff said the arrangement was made at the urging of Orthodox-Jewish officials at the site. Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farrah later said, “Every effort was made to accommodate both female and male journalists while observing the rules in place at the Western Wall.”