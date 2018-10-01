Floyd Mayweather Thinks #MeToo Is About Cars and Private Jets

Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

It turns out boxer Floyd Mayweather, a man who had repeatedly been accused of beating women, and who pled guilty to two counts of battery domestic violence in 2001 and 2002, is not the feminist scholar one might expect.

In an interview with the now supposedly retired fighter at Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show, Men’s Health editor Jordyn Taylor asked Mayweather about the #MeToo movement, and got an answer about … jets?

We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

The who?

The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

When you say “me too” … When somebody is like, “I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.’” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

This is a very different —

Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

This interaction came after Mayweather mentioned his new “gentlemen’s club” called Girl Collection, which he says isn’t a strip club because the dancers wear bottoms.

The boxer went on to say: “I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it. You know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.”