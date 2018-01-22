9 Brands With Diverse Foundation Ranges

Forty is the new buzzword in beauty. Ever since Fenty Beauty released 40 shades of their Pro Filt’r Foundation to much press and customer acclaim, it’s set a new standard for what is considered diverse in beauty. Of the number of shades, Rihanna said, “There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.” Did it really take a multi-platinum singer who has sold over 230 million records to ensure that everybody could find their foundation shade and feel represented in beauty?

Sort of. Although the wide range and number of Fenty shades is notable, there are other brands who have tried to ensure that they are a good foundation source for people of all skin tones. While there’s still plenty of room for progress and they may not all have 40 shades of foundation, here are several beauty brands who go the extra mile to make sure that they have diverse spokesmodels, and are notable for the breadth of their foundation shades.

Incredibly, Naomi Campbell has never been the spokesperson for a beauty brand. When an interviewer once asked why, she gave what was described as a “you know why” look. In 1998, Francois Nars was one of the first to feature Alek Wek and Campbell in ads for his line. Nars once said, “I felt that makeup was universal and should apply to everybody. I didn’t want to create a makeup line for one ethnic group, it had to be multi-ethnic. To me, beauty is beauty. It doesn’t matter to me what colour the skin is.” Unlike other brands, NARS famously doesn’t hire longterm spokesmodels, but has short-term campaign faces. The brand’s newest launch, Natural Radiant Touch Foundation, is a glowy foundation designed to last 16 hours with 35 shades (previous foundations had about 20 shades). About 30 percent of the shades are for medium-dark to dark skin tones. NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation $49 at Sephora

When Bobbi Brown first started her line in 1991, she launched a stick foundation with ten shades. Now there are 24. Although she doesn’t have that many shades, her line is recognized for getting foundation undertones right so they perfectly match with skin. Brown told me that within her liquid foundation, there are 12 different formulations to ensure that undertones aren’t too ashy or pink. Her foundation is a personal favorite of Oprah and Campbell. “She actually uses my foundation. Naomi is an 8,” Brown says (Campbell’s shade name is Walnut). The brand has a new foundation out, Skin Long Wear Weightless Foundation, out this month which will come in 30 shades. Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Foundation $46 at Bobbi Brown

NPR once reported that half of M.A.C’s customers were women of color. The brand’s first Viva Glam spokesperson was Ru Paul. “All races, all sexes, all ages,” is the brand’s tagline. Uniquely, M.A.C adjusts and customizes their foundation offerings for their stores around the world. For example, at the brand’s French Harlem location in Paris, they discovered that the foundation range was not serving the area’s Ivory Coast African woman. They created four to five exclusive new shades to make sure that their foundations served the women in that location. Their standby foundation, the StudioFix Foundation has 40 shades. MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation $29 at Ulta

Queen Latifah became a face of CoverGirl in 2006 and soon after the announcement, was stopped at the airport by a woman who couldn’t find her foundation shade. Soon after, the brand launched the Queen collection, specifically for darker skin tones. The line promises to serve 97 percent of skin tones, with its Queen All Day Flawless Foundation containing 14 shades. CoverGirl Queen Collection All Day Flawless Foundation $9 at Amazon

Supermodel Iman likes to say that she didn’t create her line for women of color, but for women with skin of color. She launched the brand with 16 shades of foundation. When the Korean beauty craze first started, many BB creams were limited to three shades, if that. Many BB creams didn’t suit dark skin tones. Iman launched her BB cream with six shades. Iman Luxury Concealing Foundation $10 at Target

