It was reported on Wednesday afternoon that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, have reached a settlement in their divorce proceedings. Now, a source tells People that the designer will be getting $15 to $20 million as part of the deal.

Back in December, TMZ reported that, per the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, Chapman was expected to walk away with a total divorce settlement of $11.75 million. That amount included $400,000 for every year they were married (which was ten), as well as $3 million housing allowance and $4.75 million for her share of their marital assets.

And on Wednesday, “Page Six” revealed the pair reached an “eight-figure settlement” in their divorce proceedings. A source told People on Thursday that the former Hollywood producer agreed to pay $15 to $20 million to Chapman, and that the designer will also get primary custody of their two children as part of the settlement.

However, the pair are still working out how to divide up their marital assets, and although the settlement has been reached, it has not yet been filed in court.