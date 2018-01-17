Glossier Is Launching Its First Acne Product

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier might have a reputation as a brand for people “who are already pretty,” but the company’s newest launch acknowledges that even Glossier girls get the occasional blemish. Solution is an acne-fighting liquid exfoliator containing a mix of potent acids. With a ten-percent blend of alpha-hydroxy acids (salicylic), beta-hydroxy acids (glycolic and lactic), and poly hydroxy acids (gluconactone), it’s a “skin perfector” which will slough off dead skin and unclog pores. Not unlike Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Lotion (a Cut editor favorite), it promises smoother, clearer skin within four weeks.

To round out the experience, Glossier also created designer cotton pads that don’t scratch or tear. Customers can purchase the pump bottle and cotton rounds today at Glossier.com or at the immersive Soho store.

