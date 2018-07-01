All the Looks From the Golden Globes 2018

This year’s Golden Globes red carpet is the must-see event of 2018 so far, with a post-Weinstein political message that echoes the magnitude and importance of the 2017 Women’s March.

Many women and men dressed entirely in black in protest of sexual harassment, showing support for the recently launched initiative Time’s Up, founded to fight sexual harassment in the workplace. Three-hundred powerful women in Hollywood (female-identifying actresses, agents, executives, writers, and directors) founded the group with a $14 million legal defense fund that will help less privileged women and men who have faced sexual misconduct.

The Cut decided to disrupt our red-carpet coverage as well. We are not ranking the “best” and “worst” gowns like we usually do. Instead, we’re identifying only which designers dressed which actors, in whatever colors they choose to wear, out of respect for the cause. “This year, to rank red-carpet looks is to say, Activism looks good on you. Or worse, It doesn’t,” our fashion news writer Emilia Petrarca explained.

So here’s what to keep in mind as you click through our slideshow below, with all of the Golden Globes 2018 red-carpet looks, per Emilia: “If conversations on the red carpet tend to focus on what celebrities are wearing anyway, why not use this platform to talk about something more important?” she wrote. “At the end of the day, a coordinated fashion effort of this scale has never been attempted before, and its possible impact, as well as its total disruption of traditional media coverage during and after the main event, should not be underestimated.”

Throughout the night as guests arrive, we’ll update this post with fashion credits and more photos.