GOP Senate Candidate Posts Deranged Screed on Women’s Rights

While it is definitely every day that someone takes to Facebook to write a long, rambling post about how feminism has gone too far, it’s not often that it comes directly from a Senate candidate. Fortunately, Courtland Sykes — who’s running in Missouri as a Republican — has provided us all with a classic one.

Before we get to the post in question, some background on Sykes: He looks like a keg stand wearing a collared shirt. He loves Trump and hates feminism. And, well, he has an extremely cute dog, I’ll give him that.

Anyway, on Tuesday he posted his official response to the question “Do you favor women’s rights?” He says that he does because of his fiancée, Chanel, but that his “obedience comes with a small price that she loves to pay:”

“I want to come home to a home cooked dinner at six every night, one that she fixes and one that I expect one day to have daughters learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives — think Norman Rockwell here and Gloria Steinem be damned.”

I mean, everything else aside, 6 p.m. is pretty early to eat dinner when you’re over the age of 10 and under the age of 65. But I digress.

Here’s some more of what he wants for his surely well-adjusted future daughters:

I don’t want them to grow up into career obsessed banshees who forego home life and children and the happiness of family to become nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils who shriek from the tops of a thousand tall buildings they are think they could have leaped over in a single bound — had men not “suppressing them.”

Wait, what does nail care have to do with this any of this? And how is one person standing on top of a thousand tall buildings at once? Are you just talking about parkour? The nation’s endlessly shrieking she-devils demand answers!