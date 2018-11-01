Greta Gerwig Reportedly Broke Her Best Director Award (by Accident)

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Stars — they’re just like us: breaking important items the second they get their hands on them.

“Page Six” reports that Greta Gerwig shattered her glass Best Director award for Lady Bird at Tuesday’s National Board of Review gala (which was otherwise memorable for Robert De Niro’s profane-laden rant against Trump).

“Stephen Colbert presented her with the award,” a spy related. When they headed backstage, “she was so excited and nervous that the award slipped out of her hands and shattered into pieces onto Cipriani’s marble floor. She kept saying, ‘I can’t believe I just did that!’”

Which sounds pretty much exactly like what a character in a Greta Gerwig movie would do.