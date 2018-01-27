Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is Just ‘Like a Brother’

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Entertainment I

Seems like all has been well between Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin since they consciously uncoupled in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage — so well that Paltrow now thinks of Martin not as her ex-husband and the father of her children, but as her brother.

“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial,” Paltrow told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. “It’s nice, it’s great.” Great!

She didn’t deny that their divorce was difficult — “divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” she divulged to Colbert. However, the couple set a goal to “maintain the family” throughout the split, which they apparently did, given Martin is brunching with Paltrow and her new fiancé, Brad Falchuk.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Paltrow’s relationship with ex Brad Pitt, on the other hand, doesn’t seem quite to familial.