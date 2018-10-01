Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, have reached a divorce settlement, “Page Six” reports. The couple have been married since 2007.

Back in December, TMZ released details of the pair’s prenuptial agreement, which said that after ten years of marriage, Chapman was entitled to $400,000 for every year they’d been married. In addition, she is supposed to get a $3 million housing allowance, $4.75 million for her share of their marital assets, for a total settlement of $11.75 million.

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October, shortly after the New York Times released its bombshell report on his long history of alleged misconduct. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she wrote.

Since their separation, Weinstein has checked into rehab in Arizona, and Chapman has said she plans on returning to New York Fashion Week this February.